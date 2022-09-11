Police and SWAT team respond to incident in Lebanon

Local police, sheriff’s office and SWAT team personnel responded to what community members describe as gunshots in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11.

In an agency Facebook post, the Lebanon Police Department said the incident was not an active shooter situation. Details on what occurred were not immediately made available.

At around 3:27 p.m., LPD urged community members via its Facebook page to avoid the area of West Vine Street between South Main Street and South Second Street due to “police activity.”

Diana Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred, said she heard what she believes were “quite a few” gunshots.

“I was just a little concerned,” she said.

Lebanon police, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Fire District and the regional SWAT team responded.

In a 4:44 p.m. Facebook update, LPD said one subject had been detained and the situation did not involve an active shooter. However, police would stay on scene to secure the household. The agency told neighbors to stay indoors.

Shortly after, at around 5:25 p.m., Lebanon police said the area was safe and secure and one subject was in custody. No injuries were reported and the agency once again stated it was not an active shooter situation, despite bullets being found at the scene and witnesses saying they heard gunshots.

Police told Mid-Valley Media a press release with more information would come later.