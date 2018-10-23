A 21-year Philomath man has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for invasion of privacy and encouraging child sex abuse incidents.
Jacob Alan Eveler pleaded guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy and one of encouraging child sexual abuse Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court. He originally faced six counts of invasion of privacy and eight of encouraging child sexual abuse.
The invasion of privacy counts stemmed from nude pictures he took of his roommate without her permission. The encouraging child sexual abuse counts were the result of sexually explicit images of children found on Eveler’s iPod. All of the crimes are Class C felonies.
Eveler was sentenced by Judge David Connell to 13 months apiece on the invasion of privacy counts and 16 months for encouraging child sexual abuse. The prison terms will be served concurrently, meaning a 16-month overall prison term. In addition, Eveler will serve two years of post-prison supervision and pay $779.25 in restitution and fines.
Eveler will not be eligible for alternative incarceration programs and must register as a sex offender.
“These offenses took place over a long period of time,” Connell said as he imposed sentence. “You had a chance to change your behavior, but you kept doing these things that had a lasting effect on people.”
“I made a mistake,” Eveler said. “I know that. I’m sorry for what I’ve done … that’s all I’ve got.”
John Rich, Eveler’s court-appointed attorney, said “I think this is a fair resolution of this case. (Eveler) is looking forward and hoping to get treatment.”
The roommate made a brief, emotional statement, concluding with “I hope that no more people get hurt.”
Eveler was originally indicted last October on the invasion of privacy charges. He was released from jail but advised not to leave Oregon without permission of the court. In March the Oregon State Police announced that Eveler, who left the state with his girlfriend via bus, were considered missing persons.
Eveler eventually was arrested in Harris County, Texas, and booked into the Benton County Jail on July 24 where he has remained on $500,000 bond. The eight encouraging child sex abuse charges were added to the original indictment after the images were found on the iPod.