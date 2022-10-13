Philomath man convicted for failing to register as sex offender

A federal jury has convicted a Philomath man for failing to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

The panel found Daniel Lynn Goering-Runyan guilty of one count of failing to register as a sex offender in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon news release. The decision was handed down in Portland on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

In September 2014 Goering-Runyan was sentenced to 12-15 years in Nebraska state prison following a conviction for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, according to the news release, citing court documents.

At the time of his sentencing, Goering-Runyan acknowledged his requirement to register as a sex offender, the news release said. He reportedly reviewed and signed five more notices of his sex-offender registration requirements while in prison.

When he was released in September 2021, Goering-Runyan signed a certificate of service acknowledging his receipt of a letter from the Nebraska State Patrol indicating his lifetime obligation to register as a sex offender. Goering-Runyan registered as a sex offender in Nebraska upon release.

Two months later, he moved to Houston and was told to register as a sex offender in Houston within three days of his arrival. Goering-Runyan did not do so, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Three weeks later, he traveled to Corvallis by bus and arrived Dec. 25, 2021, according to the news release. Over the next four months, Goering-Runyan lived in multiple places in the Corvallis area, the news release said.

He obtained an Oregon identification card from the DMV in early May but never registered as a sex offender as required under state and federal law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On May 3, a federal grand jury indicted Goering-Runyan. The next day, the Corvallis Police Department arrested him.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Portland and Omaha, Nebraska investigated the case with help from the Oregon State Police, the Corvallis and Philomath police departments, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office.