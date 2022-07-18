Philomath man arrested for alleged assault with weapon

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies arrested Charles Harold Mellick, 32, on Friday, July 15.

According to court documents, Mellick allegedly assaulted and caused physical injury to another person using a knife and/or shard of glass. Court documents indicate the alleged attack was considered domestic violence and occurred Thursday, July 14.

Court documents also allege Mellick damaged tires belonging to the victim.

Mellick was reportedly on probation or post-prison supervision at the time of the alleged assault, according to court documents.

Mellick was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on July 15 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Judge Matthew Donohue appointed John Rich as Mellick’s defense attorney during the arraignment. Donohue set bail at $50,000 for the alleged assault case and $1,000 for another open case where Mellick is accused of failing to report as a sex offender.

The next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for July 21.