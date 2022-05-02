Philomath fire assists with Highway 20 fatal crash

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County left one dead Saturday, April 30.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision near milepost 29, about five miles west of the Benton County line.

Through investigation, police discovered an eastbound white GMC Sierra driven by Devon Negathon, 52, of South Beach, crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a westbound gray Toyota Tacoma driven by Curtis Preston, 53, of Toledo.

Negathon was pronounced dead. His passenger Cheryl Anne Ballas, 32, of Newport was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis with serious injuries. Preston was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 20 was reduced to one lane for about four hours, according to OSP.

The Philomath Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation Incident Response assisted OSP.

