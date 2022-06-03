OSU reports racially discriminatory threats

The Oregon State University Department of Public Safety has received a report of “racially discriminatory text messages” threatening a community member and the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.

A tweet from the agency posted Friday afternoon, June 3 said the report came in June 2.

“The OSU DPS takes seriously and investigates all reports of threats against the university community,” the tweet said.

According to the tweet, university staff are offering support services to impacted community members and DPS is “taking steps to increase safety measures.”

University spokesperson Steve Clark said the Department of Public Safety has been in contact with the State Department of Justice and the FBI regarding the threats.

At this time, it is unknown who sent the messages. The DPS has increased patrols on campus and near the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.

The university also is offering counseling and other services to impacted community members.

"These kinds of threats are highly unacceptable at OSU or anywhere in the state or country," Clark said. "The university will not tolerate racial threats or violence against individuals."

The investigation is active, according the agency, and information regarding the matter may change. Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS at 541-737-3010 or Public.Safety@oregonstate.edu.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.