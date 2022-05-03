OSU receives threat to detonate explosives on campus

Oregon State University has received a threat to detonate explosives in a vehicle on the Corvallis campus, according to an alert sent from the university Monday night, May 2.

According to Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing, the call was made to the Corvallis area 911 system and reported to the OSU Department of Public Safety. The caller reportedly told dispatchers they would detonate explosives on campus, according to Clark.

The initial alert advised community members to be on the lookout for a red Dodge Charger or a beige 1964 Chevrolet Malibu and to call 911.

On Tuesday morning, May 3 the university sent out another alert, saying the OSU Department of Public Safety was continuing to investigate the threat and no further information was available at the time.

On-campus classes and activities continued as normal on Tuesday. Clark said OSU public safety, campus police, Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted a patrol on campus overnight and did not find cause for alarm or the vehicles in question.

“We believe at OSU that safety is the highest priority,” Clark said. “We utilize practices and protocol that call upon us to inform the community.”

At this time, the university asks community members to be stay aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

