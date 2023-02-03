The Oregon State University Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver of a red truck believed to have struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene Saturday night, Jan. 28.

In a series of tweets, the agency said the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. in the intersection of Southwest Washington Way and Southwest 15th Street.

The truck is described as a red pickup with a canopy over the bed. Following the crash, the vehicle traveled northbound on 15th, according to the agency.

The driver is described as a white male in his 20s who was with a white female passenger also in her 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSU Public Safety at 541-737-3010.

According to Camille Heckert, her 17-year-old son Austin Heckert was the one hit by the truck. Camille Heckert said Austin was leaving an OSU basketball game and crossing the street while the walk signal was on. After the collision, medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Camille Heckert and her family live in the Portland area, and she got the call from the hospital late Saturday night. She had a long drive to get to Austin and learn of his status.

Camille Heckert said Austin suffered a fractured vertebrae from the incident.

“We’re going to the hospital basically every day for different reasons,” she said. She added that Austin is in a lot of pain and unable to go to school. He has been fitted for a back brace and will try to do schoolwork from home when he's up to it.