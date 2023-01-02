OSP trooper shoots suspect in Albany after car chase

An Oregon State Police trooper shot a suspect in Albany Monday, Jan. 2 after a highway pursuit.

According to Albany Police Department Lt. Robert Hayes, a police agency — he did not know which — made a traffic stop on Highway 34 near Peoria Road at around 11:50 a.m. The suspect then fled and tried to elude police, and officers pursued.

The male suspect drove towards Albany and onto Highway 99E before spikes that officers had deployed on the road stopped the vehicle under the Pacific Boulevard overpass, Hayes said. Roads near the overpass were closed due to the incident.

Medics transported the suspect to Samaritan Albany General Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Oregon State Police, Albany and Corvallis police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office all responded, Hayes said.

The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation.