OSP trooper shoots suspect in Albany after car chase

An Oregon State Police trooper shot a suspect in Albany Monday, Jan. 2 after a highway pursuit.

According to Albany Police Department Lt. Robert Hayes, a police agency — he did not know which — made a traffic stop on Highway 34 near Peoria Road at around 11:50 a.m. The suspect then fled and tried to elude police, and officers pursued.

The male suspect drove towards Albany and onto Highway 99E before spikes that officers had deployed on the road stopped the vehicle under the Pacific Boulevard overpass, Hayes said. Roads near the overpass were closed due to the incident.

A car involved in a police chase in Albany around noon on Monday Jan. 2. The car crashed at the intersection of Ninth Ave SW and Lyon St. The driver of the car was shot by an OSP trooper after trying to flee the scene.

Medics transported the suspect to Samaritan Albany General Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Oregon State Police, Albany and Corvallis police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office all responded, Hayes said.

The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Maddie Pfeifer is the public safety/crime and courts reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Portland. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time outdoors.

