Oregon troopers make 300-plus traffic stops on highways 34 and 20

Oregon State Police Troopers from the agency’s Albany office made more than 300 traffic stops over a two-day period on Highway 34 and Highway 20.

According to an OSP Facebook post, about 10 troopers stationed themselves on Highway 34 between Corvallis and Lebanon and on Highway 20 between Albany and Sweet Home from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

The additional patrol focused on the agency’s “fatal five,” which are five dangerous driving behaviors that often lead to crashes. The agency refers to these five behaviors with the acronym SOLID: speed, occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving and distracted driving.

During the patrol, troopers issued multiple warnings and citations for four of the five behaviors.

Speed: 223

Occupant safety: 14

Lane safety: 38

Impaired driving: 0

Distracted driving: 3

Troopers noticed a “significant change in driving behavior,” according to the agency, and there was a decreased number of drivers speeding over the weekend.