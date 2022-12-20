Oregon State Police traffic stop nets suspected cocaine in Linn County

A traffic stop on Interstate 5 led to the discovery of a cache of hidden cocaine, according to Oregon State Police.

A state trooper stopped a car on the interstate for following too closely at around 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to an OSP news release. The trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

The stop occurred near milepost 219, which sits between the areas of Halsey and Shedd.

During a K-9-assisted search, the trooper found six bundles of suspected cocaine concealed in a cardboard box in the trunk, according to the news release.

The car’s driver, identified by OSP as 38-year-old Heraclio Sanchez Diaz of Gerber, California, was taken into custody and charges will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

OSP was assisted in the investigation by detectives from its Criminal Investigations Division — Drug Enforcement Section, special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

