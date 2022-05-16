Oregon State Police seeking witnesses to fatal Sweet Home crash

The Oregon State Police is seeking additional witnesses to a fatal crash that killed two California residents on the afternoon of Saturday, May 14 near Sweet Home.

The agency also is looking for those who may have witnessed the suspect vehicle, a red Mazda 3, immediately before the collision.

The crash occurred on Highway 20 near Liberty Road at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Those with information about the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-076 or *OSP (*677) from mobile phones. The case number is SP22-113804.

Carl Curtis, 79, and his passenger Yvonne Levy, 73, both of Huntington Beach, California, were killed in the crash.

A Brownsville man, Robert Prettyman, was driving the Mazda eastbound, and the vehicle apparently swerved across all lanes of traffic, hit the westbound shoulder, then swerved back into the eastbound lanes. The Mazda then collided head-on with a Nissan Versa operated by Curtis, who was trying to avoid the Mazda, according to an OSP news release.

Prettyman and a 4-year-old child in his car were injured in the wreck.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash, according to OSP.

