One runaway from Oregon Youth Authority in Albany located

A woman who ran away from Oregon Youth Authority custody in Albany has been located. The other runaway is still missing.

Kayli Benshoof, 19, is back in custody, according to a June 16 OYA update. Savanah Howes, 19, is still missing.

Benshoof and Howes were in custody of the OYA Young Women’s Transition Program in Albany when they ran away from a supervised treatment program on May 16.

Benshoof was committed to OYA custody in December out of Columbia County. Howes was committed to OYA custody in July 2020 out of Multnomah County.

The Young Women’s Transition Program is a step-down transitional facility directed at preparing youth for a return to the community. Transitional facilities like the one in Albany have less security than a youth correctional facility.

