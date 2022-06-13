One dead after two-vehicle crash in Albany

A two-vehicle crash in Albany Monday afternoon, June 13 left one dead, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.

At around 12:31 p.m., APD and Albany Fire Department personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at Southwest Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road. According to the news release, a witness who reported the accident to police said there were possible injuries and one person was still in a vehicle.

The drivers of the vehicles were identified as Garret Roger Skelton, 20, of Dexter, and Peggy Marie Redinger, 72, of Tangent. Redinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to APD, Skelton was operating a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and traveling north on Pacific Boulevard/Highway 99 when he struck the driver’s side of Redinger’s car. Redinger was driving a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup and traveling west on Ellingson Road at the intersection with Pacific Boulevard.

All lanes except for one south bound lane of Pacific Boulevard were closed for two hours while the crash was investigated.

At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the news release.

Those with information should call APD at 541-917-7680.

