Ward 8 Corvallis Councilor Mark Page made a brief court appearance Monday morning and is due back in court Nov. 19.
Page is facing a series of charges stemming from a July 21 incident at his house on Southwest Touchstone Place. Page is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Additionally, Page is charged with seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
Monday’s appearance before Judge David Connell in Benton County Circuit Court was a status check. At a status check the parties usually let the court know if the case is going to be resolved, at which point a plea and sentencing hearing date would be set, or that the matter cannot be resolved, in which case a trial will be set.
A special prosecutor, Senior Assistant Attorney General Shannon Sullivan, is representing the state in the case. Court-appointed defense attorney Thomas Hill is representing Page.
Hill said at Monday’s session that he needs more time to investigate the incident and prepare for a possible trial. Page was not asked any questions nor did he make any statement at the status check.
Page moved out of Ward 8 in May but is allowed to retain his seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page will be replaced by the Ward 8 winner in the Nov. 6 election, with that individual being sworn in Nov. 19, the first council meeting after the results are certified.
If Page had been convicted of a felony before that date his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter.