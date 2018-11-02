The Benton County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to file criminal charges against the motorist involved in the death of Corvallis cyclist Eric Austin.
Instead, District Attorney John Haroldson has recommended that Jeffrey Scoville, 62, of Corvallis, be cited for speeding and careless driving involving a vulnerable road user. Scoville is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in Benton County Circuit Court on the traffic violations.
Austin, 32, was struck at 7:25 p.m. June 27 while he was in a pedestrian crosswalk in the 1000 block of Highway 99 (Southwest Third Street) across from the First Alternative Co-Op. Scoville was driving a Ford E-350 truck and pulling a cargo trailer. The Corvallis Police Department said the signal lights were flashing when Austin entered the pedestrian crossing.
After a police investigation Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin presented evidence in the case to the Benton County Grand Jury on Oct. 12 and Oct. 30.
“After careful deliberations,” Haroldson said in an email to the Gazette-Times, “the grand jury decided not to issue an indictment, meaning there was not sufficient evidence to support a criminal homicide charge.”
The Austin death was a severe blow to the Corvallis cycling community, and the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board responded with a report to the City Council that made a series of recommendations to help improve the situation, particularly on Highway 99W in South Corvallis.
“This tragic event has led to an outcry from our community to do something about the safety of this highway for people on bikes and on foot,” reads the report the board submitted to the council. “Residents of South Corvallis have no choice but to cross or travel along this busy highway daily.”
Councilors responded favorably to the suggestions at their Aug. 20 meeting, and city staff members noted that they already are working on two of them, upgrading the pedestrian crossing lights on Highway 99W and working with the Oregon Department of Transportation on traffic calming measures on Highway 99W.
Data supplied to the Gazette-Times by Corvallis Police Sgt. Jeff Marr, the Police Department's liaison to the board, indicates that Austin is the sixth bicycle or pedestrian fatality inside city limits since 2008. No charges were filed in the five previous cases.
Austin had ridden to the co-op on the day of the crash to get groceries for a family barbecue. When he did not return, his step-mother went to look for him and learned what had happened.
Austin was born in McMinnville and grew up primarily in Sheridan. He graduated from West Salem High School before receiving a writing degree from Boise State University. While in college, Eric worked with a group of peers studying annotations in books that had been owned by author Herman Melville.
He had recently moved back to Oregon and was writing for The Corvallis Advocate.