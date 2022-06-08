Name of motorcyclist killed on Highway 20 released

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods late last month.

Adam Wade Frazier of Eddyville was 48. Details about the May 31 incident were part of Benton County Sheriff’s Office incident logs released on Wednesday, June 8.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m., about 3 miles east of Burnt Woods.

Frazier was westbound on a 2015 Ducati motorcycle. For unknown reasons, he crashed his vehicle into the driver side tires of a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Ismael Lopez Rivera, 36, of Lebanon, that was headed eastbound.

The crash occurred in the center of the eastbound lane, and Frazier was pronounced deceased at the scene.

