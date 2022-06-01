Motorcyclist dead after Highway 20 collision with semi-truck

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 20 west of Blodgett on Tuesday, May 31.

According to Benton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Jaimi Glass, the call came in at 6:14 p.m. A news alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation sent Tuesday evening reported the crash was 3 miles east of Burnt Woods at milepost 36.

According to Glass, the responding deputy arrived at the scene and discovered a 48-year-old man was riding his 2015 Ducati motorcycle westbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into the driver-side tires of a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck driven by a 39-year-old man heading eastbound.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Glass said the incident report was not yet complete Wednesday afternoon, and no additional information was available.

The highway was closed for a few hours following the crash. Glass said deputies cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

