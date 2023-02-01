Mother of Sweet Home woman killed in drunk driving crash sues Springfield bar

The mother of a Sweet Home woman killed in a car crash is suing the bar that allegedly over-served the driver of the car that killed her daughter.

Valerie Watters, on behalf of the estate of her daughter Stormy Barge, is suing Randsmoor LLC, which owns and operates the White Horse Saloon in Springfield. The complaint, first filed in Linn County Circuit Court in June and amended in September, asks for $650,000. Watters declined to comment on the case.

The wrongful death complaint alleges a barmaid at the White Horse Saloon served Brian McIntire beer when he was already showing signs of “visible intoxication.”

The complaint asserts this over-serving led to McIntire driving drunk and killing Barge and her daughter in a two-vehicle crash near Crawfordsville in 2019.

The crash

The double fatal crash occurred at around 6:17 p.m. July 23, 2019, in Linn County.

According to previous Mid-Valley Media reporting, Ty Kirkland, 23 at the time, was driving a black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound on Brush Creek Road with three passengers: Stormy Barge, 24, and her two children, Emma Pulido, 5, and Macy Pulido, 3.

McIntire was driving a green 1999 Jeep Wrangler northbound when he left his lane and collided with the Mitsubishi.

Barge was pronounced dead at the scene, according to previous reporting, and medics transported Emma Pulido via LifeFlight, but she died en route to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis.

Medics transported Kirkland and Macy Pulido to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The trial

McIntire was convicted of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault following a six-day trial in December 2020.

Defense attorney Tyler Reid argued that while McIntire did swerve into oncoming traffic, the collision occurred after McIntire corrected and Kirkland was in the wrong lane at the time after he swerved to avoid McIntire.

Reid also asserted that most officials on the scene did not notice any signs of impairment. A deputy claimed to see something in McIntire’s eye, but Reid said this could have been flashing lights or a symptom from McIntire’s car rolling over.

There was some dispute on what McIntire’s blood alcohol content level was following the crash, according to previous reporting. Reid argued that it was recorded at around 0.06% three hours after the collision and that this could suggest McIntire was not driving impaired.

During the trial, former prosecutor Keith Stein said an expert’s estimate of McIntire’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.09% to 0.14%.

A probable cause affidavit in the case alleged McIntire told law enforcement he had been at a bar after work for a few hours, only drank two Budweiser beers and thought he was buzzed when he left to drive home.

Surveillance video from the White Horse Saloon showed that McIntire had five beers in three hours after work before driving home and colliding with Kirkland, Stein said during trial.

McIntire also reportedly told authorities he was sleepy, and he thought he was driving too fast prior to the crash.

Following the convictions, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McHill sentenced McIntire to 20 years in prison.

McIntire, now 32, is at Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections database, and his earliest release date is Nov. 27, 2040.

The lawsuit

McIntire may be in prison, but there could be another party culpable in Barge’s death.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Barge’s estate is asking for $500,000 in noneconomic damages and $150,000 in economic damages.

In the lawsuit, Corvallis-based attorney James Nelson asserts the barmaid at the White Horse Saloon did in fact over-serve McIntire on July 23, 2019, in violation of Oregon liquor liability laws.

“Brian McIntire’s intoxication was a substantial factor in causing the crash that resulted in the death of Ms. Barge,” the complaint says.

According to the lawsuit, McIntire had five Budweiser “pounders” — named because the 16-ounce size weighs a pound — during his time at the bar. He was reportedly a regular customer who would customarily come in after work, open a tab and tip the bartender.

Nelson said in a phone interview there's a lot of “competing human motivations involved in these cases,” as bartenders may have incentives to continue serving patrons. They may be motivated by making tips or pleasing managers who want to see a large profit.

There are many signs of intoxication, but some bartenders may only know the obvious ones, Nelson added.

After four drinks, McIntire closed out his tab but shortly after decided to have one more beer during happy hour before heading home, according to the lawsuit.

Nelson said there is video surveillance from inside the bar the night of the crash, but it can be hard to see clear signs of intoxication when someone is just sitting down. He also said some people may take longer to show visible signs of intoxication.

The complaint asserts an expert testimony would establish that based on McIntire’s weight and how much he drank, he would have been legally intoxicated.

McIntire left the bar at around 5:40 p.m. and was later observed as “driving erratically” and drifting in and out of his lane of travel, according to the lawsuit, and one motorist attempted to call the police. The crash happened soon after.

The bar’s response

In a response to the lawsuit filed in September, Randsmoor denies being at fault for Barge’s death, saying “at no time to the very experienced bartender who served (McIntire) did he exhibit any signs of visible intoxication that would warrant not serving him further.”

Eugene-based lawyer Robert Lowry, who is representing the defendant, declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

The defense alleges that many of the assertions made in the amended complaint include “facts not appropriate for pleadings under the Oregon Rules of Civil Procedure.”

The defense is asking to have some statements removed from the complaint, including the reports that McIntire was driving erratically prior to the crash and the claim that McIntire’s intoxication was a “substantial factor” in causing the fatal crash.

According to the response, the plaintiff’s counsel has agreed to remove the paragraph about the alleged expert testimony that would claim McIntire was drunk based on how much he drank compared to his body weight.

Randsmoor asserts that “this accident was caused if at all by an intervening, superseding event, namely the subsequent independent negligence of the driver causing the accident.”

A case management hearing was held Jan. 17, with the next hearing scheduled for April 18.

Related stories: