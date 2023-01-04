More details emerge from Albany car chase and shooting

A Corvallis man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a car chase and police shooting wanted officers to shoot and kill him, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

Albany police arrested Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, 40, following the Jan. 2 car chase that ended with Oregon State Police troopers shooting him under the Pacific Boulevard overpass.

The affidavit alleges troopers shot Schmidt-Shelton on the left side of his face before detaining him.

Schmidt-Shelton told police he was suicidal, according to the affidavit, and told his mother shortly before the incident that he was going to attempt “suicide by cop.”

The chase

Schmidt-Shelton allegedly drove as fast as 95 miles per hour at some point during the car chase that started on Peoria Road near Highway 34, continued onto Highway 99E and ended near the Albany train depot.

Two Corvallis police officers initially tried to make a traffic stop at around 11:45 a.m., but Schmidt-Shelton allegedly did not yield and began firing shots at the officers, the affidavit said. Spike strips deployed on the road slowed Schmidt-Shelton’s vehicle to 60 miles per hour before an OSP trooper caused him to crash into a concrete bridge abutment.

At this point, Schmidt-Shelton allegedly got out of the car, and troopers fired rounds at him until he was struck in the face and fell to the ground. He was transported to a local hospital and sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Alleged admittance

Two Albany Police Department detectives spoke with Schmidt-Shelton at the hospital, according to the affidavit, where the suspect reportedly admitted to shooting at police so they would shoot and kill him. Schmidt-Shelton told police he was “distraught” over a recent breakup.

He also told police he was having lunch with his mother in Corvallis before the car chase. When he left, he noticed a police vehicle following him.

When he saw the police lights light up, Schmidt-Shelton accelerated, the affidavit alleged, and grabbed a black compact size semi-automatic 9mm handgun. He reportedly considered throwing the gun out the window but instead shot at the officers with the hope they would shoot him.

He told detectives he was not trying to hurt the officers, according to the affidavit.

He shot out of the driver’s window and the sunroof and told police he thought his firearm had at least eight rounds, and he had emptied the magazine, the affidavit said.

The affidavit alleges Schmidt-Shelton also acknowledged he was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Schmidt-Shelton’s mother went to the hospital and told detectives her son had told her he was planning on trying to get killed by police that day.

Time in court

Schmidt-Shelton was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and reckless driving.

During the arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen ordered Schmidt-Shelton to be held without bail in the Linn County Jail and appointed Kent Hickam as defense attorney.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Feb. 6.

