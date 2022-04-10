Monroe man killed in Lane County crash

A Monroe man was killed in a crash on Highway 126 in Lane County on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Colton Kenneth Rice was 18.

Rice was traveling westbound about two miles east of Walton at 11:44 a.m. when his Honda Civic left its lane of travel and struck an eastbound Toyota Tundra, driven by Clint Robison, 33, of Yacolt, Washington.

Multiple witnesses said that the Honda was passing at a high rate of speed in a no-pass zone around a blind corner, according to the OSP news release. The front end of the Toyota impacted the Civic’s passenger side.

The four occupants of the Toyota were all transported to a local hospital by ambulance for minor injuries and were later released, the news release states.

Highway 126 was shut down for more than four hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the Lane County Medical Examiner and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

