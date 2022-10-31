Missing California woman’s car found in Linn County

Linn County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing California woman whose car was found off of Highway 20, about 30 miles east of Sweet Home.

At around 10:52 a.m. Oct. 29, someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a dead-end U.S. Forest Service road off the highway, according to an agency news release. The caller said it was a gray Toyota Camry with California license plates.

Deputies responded and discovered the car was connected to Tammy Pitkin, 54. Pitkin had been reported missing out of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in Northern California, the news release said. She was reported missing Oct. 26 but had not been seen by family since Oct. 14.

Pitkin was last known to have been in Sutherlin on Oct. 17. After contacting Pitkin’s family members, deputies learned Pitkin had no connections to Linn County.

The county search and rescue team has been searching the area but has found no signs of Pitkin, the agency said.

Pitkin is described as 5’4” and 160 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She is most likely with her two small dogs: a white/black/brown Jack Russell terrier and another white dog.

Anyone who has seen Pitkin or may have given her a ride from the area is asked to contact LCSO at 541-967-3911.