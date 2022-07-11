Mill City man arrested for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have has arrested a Mill City man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and shooting a gun at her.

Deputies arrested Christopher Ryan Favor, 36, on Saturday, July 9 on suspicion of second-degree assault, strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering and first-degree criminal mischief.

At about 4:20 a.m. that day, dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a campsite near Detroit Lake, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office. The caller reported that a woman had walked to their campsite asking for help, alleging she had been beaten and shot at by her boyfriend.

The caller told dispatch that the woman said she had walked several miles in search of help.

Deputies met with the woman, according to the news release, and saw evidence to support her report. The woman declined emergency medical services but was treated later at Santiam Memorial Hospital for injuries related to the incident.

According to LCSO, deputies found the campsite on Forest Service Road NF-634, located on the south side of Detroit Lake and about 4.5 miles from Highway 22. Deputies found Favor and took him into custody without incident. He was held in Linn County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Tennant at 541-917-6675.