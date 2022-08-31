Mill City man accused of sexually abusing minor

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mill City man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Deputies arrested Cayden Alexander Davidson, 20, on Tuesday, Aug. 30 on suspicion of sexual abuse and sodomy charges.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes took place on or between June 29, 2019, and June 28 of this year during multiple incidents. The victim was reportedly under the age of 14, according to the charging document.

Davidson is accused of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sodomy and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31. During the hearing, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Davidson's bail at $200,000 and appointed Rex White Jr. as the defendant's defense attorney. The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Sept. 26.