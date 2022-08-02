Mid-trial, lawyer for Gates man accused of child porn, asks for acquittal

A Linn County trial of a Gates man accused of child pornography is paused while the judge considers a defense request for an immediate acquittal.

The attorney for John DiMolfetto, 39, submitted a 15-page document requesting the acquittal on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the second day of a court trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

The move had prosecutor Douglas Prince calling defense attorney Zachary Stern's action “unethical” and “inappropriate.”

DiMolfetto is charged with six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and four instances of luring a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to court paperwork, DiMolfetto adopted multiple personas of teenage girls to interact with adolescents over the messaging apps TextNow and Pinger. Though none of the victims’ faces were shown, he persuaded them to create and send obscene photos and recordings, Prince said.

“It all comes down to an overwhelmingly prolific catfish,” Prince said during his closing argument. “The defendant sought the trust of so many young girls and obtain photos of them by supplying photos of other juvenile girls — all in an effort to satisfy his own sexual desires.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The charging documents allege DiMolfetto committed these crimes between March and April of 2020 in Oregon, though he visited his mother in California for a week during that time.

Stern argued there is “no sufficient evidence” and should be found not guilty.

“We don’t convict people for having improper thoughts, we convict them based on the charge of conduct,” he said.

Judge Brendan Kane, who is presiding over the two-day, no-jury trial, said he needed time to review the request for acquittal and is expected to rule Wednesday, Aug. 3.