Meet the incoming Corvallis police chief if you haven't in the last 25 years

Corvallis police Capt. Jason Harvey has done a little bit of everything at the agency. He’s been a patrol officer, a K9 handler, a detective, a sergeant and a lieutenant.

What’s next for the current captain? The job of chief.

City Manager Mark Shepard named Harvey as the next Corvallis Police Department chief back in August after it was announced current Chief Nick Hurley would retire Dec. 30.

Harvey, 46, is excited for a new challenge.

“Every time you take a new step or assume a new role or responsibility at a department, at least for me, the next natural progressive step was interesting,” Harvey said. “You start to feel a little more comfortable with making those decisions and jumping into those roles.”

Two decades of experience

Harvey’s interest in law enforcement started at a young age. His stepfather was a chief of police in the Portland metro area, and Harvey grew up hearing stories about the profession and the law enforcement community.

In high school he became a cadet with the Salem Police Department. He also worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as a seasonal park cadet.

At 21, he joined the West Linn Police Department as a reserve police officer and served in that role for about three months before CPD hired him as an officer in October 1997. Harvey has been with the agency ever since.

He said the community has been a great place to work and raise a family, and the department has helped him cultivate relationships.

“We have a strong family culture here,” Harvey said. “I've worked with many of the people in this department — and the city for that matter — at this point over 25 years, and they're my friends, they're important to me. I value their relationships and as I've gone through my career, those relationships have just grown, and it's just a great place to be.”

After working patrol for about five years, he had a three-year stint in detectives where he was a part of the Brooke Wilberger investigation, a 19-year-old Brigham Young University student who disappeared from outside a Corvallis apartment complex. Her killer eventually confessed.

After finishing his rotation in detectives, Harvey became a K9 handler, which he said has been one of the best experiences of his career so far.

“I got an opportunity to bond with a partner,” Harvey said of Xar, a German shepherd. “We had great success, and it was just a very rewarding experience both from a law enforcement perspective, because everybody wants the help of a canine but also from a community perspective because everybody just loved my dog. And he was very social, and so he had he had a lot of fans in the community.”

Harvey was promoted to sergeant in 2012, to lieutenant in 2014 and to captain in 2019. He is currently the captain of the community services division.

Looking to the future

In 25 years, Harvey has seen the agency grow and evolve. He hopes as chief that he’ll be able to leave a positive impact on CPD.

Goals for the incoming chief include bolstering recruitment and retention and making much needed improvements to the Law Enforcement Building the department currently shares with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He said the building is at capacity and briefing rooms are being used a lunchroom because of the limited space.

As he prepares to assume his newest role, Harvey isn’t taking the job lightly.

“This comes with significant responsibility, no doubt. I understand that,” he said. “Although there's excitement for any position, there's also a weight that you carry along with that position, and I'm ready to carry that weight, but I take it very seriously.

"What I say on behalf of the department not only represents me but represents all the staff that work here as well as the city.”