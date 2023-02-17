The Corvallis Police Department has welcomed a new officer: a four-legged, black-furred, Dutch shepherd named Mazikeen.

Officer Caleb Wistock is Mazikeen’s handler. The two recently completed a training course through the Oregon Police Canine Association. Mazikeen comes to the agency after the death of previous CPD K-9 Bolt.

Mazikeen is around 18 months old and was bred and raised in Oregon before coming to the Police Department. While a lot of K-9s come from Europe with a sports background, Mazikeen was raised with the intention of becoming a police dog.

Wistock said although she’s lean, Mazikeen is fast and strong, which is key because she specializes in trailing, tracking, building searches and apprehension. Wistock said Mazikeen is very motivated to work but can also be friendly when off the clock.

Becoming a handler

Wistock was previously an agitator for the agency’s K-9 program, meaning he assisted with training exercises. This includes hiding from the dog and wearing the bite suit.

But his interest in becoming a K-9 handler goes back further than that. As a kid, Wistock said, he had a friend in his neighborhood whose dad was a K-9 handler with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“I remember seeing him going to work with his dog Troy — a big German shepherd — and I thought that was just the coolest thing in the world,” he said.

Wistock and Mazikeen went through a four-week training program during which the pair practiced various scenario-based exercises, tracking and more.

The partners had only known each other for around two weeks before the program.

“It’s interesting to see the change there because at the beginning of the class, we didn’t really know each other, so there wasn’t a whole lot of trust there. So it was tough to get her to listen to me,” Wistock said. “As training went on, it got better, and we built the bond. And by the end of training she did pretty well.”

The two attend weekly training sessions with a regional group to keep up on best practices.

Dogs and cops

Mazikeen’s skills will be utilized in a variety of ways for the department. This can range from purposes like looking for a lost person, community engagement or apprehending suspects.

Wistock said having a K-9 partner can aid with officer safety because a dog can alert police to potential threats lying in wait to ambush.

“It’s not always successful with a dog, but that just gives us one more tool to increase our chances of making an apprehension,” he said.

A K-9s presence alone can also help police.

“Having the presence of the dog can deescalate a lot of situations, so something that might have turned into a force response from an officer turns into the suspect complying,” Wistock said.

On the flip side, Wistock said Mazikeen will help with community engagement too. He said having a K-9 can help people relate to police a little bit more, help them see a different side of the agency.

As the duo adjusts to work, Wistock is looking forward to strengthening the partnership and utilizing all of the skills Mazikeen has to offer.

“It’s definitely not as easy as it looks,” he said. “It’s definitely going to take a lot of training and continuing to build the bond to become proficient in what we do. We want to be able to be that good tool for the community to help solve problems.”

