Man who went missing from Sweet Home found after long walkabout

A 63-year-old Colorado man who went missing near the Sweet Home area has been found and returned to his family, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

William Tyrrell was visiting his family in the area when his wife reported him missing to LCSO around 10:13 a.m. Sunday, April 17 from the 4100 block of Marks Ridge Road. He had reportedly been missing since Friday, April 15.

The agency's search and rescue team worked to find Tyrrell, searching on foot, in vehicles, with a K9 and the use of drones, according to the release. More than 20 searchers were in the area on Tuesday, April 19, and 16 searchers continued to work the case Wednesday, April 20.

Thanks to some kind citizens, Tyrrell was located, officials said.

Tyrrell wandered away from Marks Ridge Road and walked to Lebanon, according to a news release from LCSO. From there, a friendly neighbor gave Tyrrell bus fare to the Eugene area.

Next, Tyrrell walked to Junction City. A second good-doer gave Tyrrell a ride to his family’s house in Cottage Grove, officials said.

With assistance from the Cottage Grove Police Department, Tyrrell was confirmed home and safe.

