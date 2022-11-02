Man suspected of assaulting someone with wine bottle in Benton County

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Portland man on suspicion of assaulting someone with a wine bottle.

Samuel Charles Hendrick, 36, is accused of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and violating a court’s stalking protective order. He was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Court documents allege on Tuesday, Nov. 1 Hendrick caused physical injury by throwing a wine bottle at a victim. He also allegedly tampered with the victim’s window and/or Halloween decorations which resulted in more than $500 in property damage.

Hendrick also violated a court’s stalking protective order by damaging the victim’s property, court documents allege. It's not clear where the alleged crimes occurred.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Hendrick was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. During the arraignment, Hendrick pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Judge Joan Demarest appointed John Rich as Hendrick’s defense attorney. Demarest set the defendant’s bail at $50,000.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Hendrick has five other open cases in Benton County, all filed within the last week.

Among the five additional cases, Hendrick is accused of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, harassment and menacing. The alleged crimes are said to have occurred between Oct. 10 and Nov. 1.

Court documents in those cases allege Hendrick stole merchandise from a 7-Eleven and harassed someone with offensive physical contact.

On Oct. 28, Hendrick allegedly rushed into the room of the Nov. 1 assault victim and threatened to kill him. Days before that, on Oct. 22, Hendrick harassed the same victim, court documents allege.

He initially appeared in court Monday, Oct. 31 where he was arraigned on charges for the first three cases. During that hearing, he was conditionally released. He was arraigned on the additional three cases Wednesday.