Man suspected in Albany fatal hit-and-run arrested

Albany police have arrested a man suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

Officers arrested Matthew James Dreyer, 49, after receiving multiple tips from the community regarding the vehicle suspected to be involved in the collision, an agency news release said.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 Dreyer allegedly struck 30-year-old Albany resident Alexandria Lee Mulrooney near the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. At around 4:22 a.m., someone called 911 reporting Mulrooney lying in the roadway.

Emergency responders pronounced Mulrooney dead at the scene, according to police, and suspected a motorist had struck her and driven away. The vehicle left front-end material at the scene.

Two days after Mulrooney was struck, police said they were looking for a mid-1980s to mid-'90s dark colored, single cab pickup truck, possibly a Nissan.

According to APD, investigators found the vehicle they were looking for — a black 1997 Nissan pickup truck — at the time of Dreyer’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Dreyer is being held at the Linn County Jail on criminal charges.