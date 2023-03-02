A man already in federal prison has been sentenced to almost 25 years for sex crimes committed against a minor in Benton County.

On Thursday, March 2, Benton County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Jack Michael Smith, 36, to 24 years and seven months in prison following four sex crime convictions.

During the sentencing hearing, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Smith sexually abused a minor who was under the age of 14 in 2019.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Donohue dismissed three charges of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

During the hearing, the victim’s mother spoke on the impact Smith’s actions have had on her child.

“This man ripped my entire family apart,” she said.

The victim’s mother said her child struggles with anxiety and PTSD from the trauma, but is working through it.

“They won’t let what this man did to them slow them down,” she said.

Already in prison

Smith is currently serving a prison sentence for a federal case in West Virginia. The sentence for the Benton County case will run concurrent with the West Virginia sentence.

Prosecutor Jay Hughes said Smith’s sentence was negotiated in collaboration with defense attorney Dan Armstrong and the federal prosecutors.

According to court documents, Smith was sentenced in the United States District Court Southern District of West Virginia to 30 years in prison for production and attempted production of child pornography.

He was indicted in May 2020 on three child pornography charges for crimes said to have occurred in 2019 and 2020. He was sentenced in March 2022 for this case and currently resides in a federal correctional institution in West Virginia.