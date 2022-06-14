Man arrested on suspicion of assault with weapon

Albany police have arrested a local man for allegedly assaulting someone using a weapon.

According to the Linn County Jail logs, officers arrested Daniel Edward Marcum, 45, on Monday, June 13 on suspicion of menacing, unlawful use of weapon and disorderly conduct.

Marcum was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit on Tuesday, June 14 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of weapon and menacing.

According to court documents, on or about June 13, Marcum allegedly used a dangerous weapon to intentionally or knowingly cause physical harm to a victim. Court documents also allege that Marcum tried to put the victim in fear of imminent serious physical injury.

