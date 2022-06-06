Man arrested after climbing tree in downtown Albany, causing disturbance

The Albany Police Department arrested a man who reportedly climbed a tree in downtown Albany, causing a commotion.

Officers took the 53-year-old man into custody on Saturday, June 4 on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

According to APD community engagement officer Laura Hawkins, officers were dispatched Saturday morning to the corner of First Avenue and Broadalbin Street for a “disorderly man causing a disturbance in a tree.” According to APD call logs, the call came in at around 9:54 a.m.

There were multiple callers reporting the incident, Hawkins said. The initial concern was that the man could fall and hurt himself since he had climbed to a maximum height that surpassed two stories.

Officers tried to get him to come down himself, but the man did not comply.

“Negotiations were largely unsuccessful, and when crowds began to form, he appeared to become more agitated,” Hawkins said in an email.

Negotiations lasted about three hours and the man came out of the tree on his own.

Officers took the man to Samaritan Albany General Hospital where he was evaluated and cleared by mental health prior to being lodged at Linn County Jail, Hawkins said.

Linn County Mental Health and the man’s probation officer were arranging a plan to get him into a psychiatric facility, according to Hawkins.

