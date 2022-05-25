Man arrested after car chase through Lebanon; accused of machete-wielding

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a California man accused of assault — including threatening someone with a machete — after a car chase through Lebanon.

Deputies arrested Aaron Halvorson, 44, on charges of attempt to elude, reckless driving, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

At around 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, deputies began a pursuit of Halvorson, who is suspected of assaulting someone the night before. The victim told police Halvorson punched her and threatened her with a machete while the two were camping at a site on Quartzville Road. According to the news release, Halvorson had already left the campsite when deputies arrived at the scene.

A deputy searching for Halvorson found him driving a 2000 Lincoln Navigator with California plates, according to LCSO, and attempted to stop him near Highway 20 and Weirich Cut-Off.

Halvorson didn’t stop, according to the news release, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies followed the vehicle and deployed spike strips east of Lebanon, which flattened three of the four tires on the suspect’s vehicle, the news release says. Halvorson continued to elude police at low speeds.

He reportedly circled back to Lebanon where he eventually stopped. Deputies took him into custody near Crowfoot Road.

Halvorson was booked into Linn County Jail. Lebanon Police Department assisted LCSO in the chase.

