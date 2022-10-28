Man accused of sex crimes against minor in Linn County

Deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor in Linn County.

Arrested was Logan William Stutheit, 22, on suspicion of multiple sex crimes, including rape. His hometown is unknown.

Court documents allege Stutheit sexually abused a minor younger than 14 on July 26, 2021. He is accused of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and providing liquor to a person under 21.

According to Oregon's online court database, the state filed a secret indictment against Stutheit on Sept. 2. The indictment shows the victim and four other witnesses appeared before the Grand Jury.

Stutheit was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28.