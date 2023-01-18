Linn judge postpones plea in attempted murder case

An Albany man accused of attempted murder and other crimes had a plea and sentencing hearing postponed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after the judge in the case worried about the defendant’s medical condition, his ability to make a decision due to pain, and his motivation.

“If he can’t focus and he can’t hear and he can’t tell who’s talking, I’m not taking a plea,” said Linn County Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish.

John Wesley Kersey, 72, has been indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to previous reporting by Mid-Valley Media, Linn County Sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Kersey for allegedly hitting an Arizona man with a vehicle and then stabbing him. Authorities received a report of a stabbing on Quartzville Road outside Sweet Home the night of Oct. 11.

Kersey and the accuser had traveled to the Quartzville area with a group, according to authorities, and two other men face charges in connection to the stabbing.

A new plea and sentencing hearing for Kersey was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20.

Wednesday’s hearing was derailed when Kersey entered a plea of guilty to a charge instead of no contest, as was written on a plea petition. When pressed by Kittson-MaQatish, Kersey again entered a guilty plea.

“There’s no way to argue about it. I don’t remember. … I was pretty drunk,” Kersey said.

During the confusion, defense attorney Edward Talmadge worried his client was rushing things because he needs shoulder surgery.

Kersey, who appeared via teleconference from the Linn County Jail, said he couldn’t hear proceedings well and was in pain. “My shoulder’s killing me. It makes it hard,” Kersey said.

“I just want to hurry up and get rid of this pain,” he added.

At one point during Wednesday’s hearing, Kersey thought that prosecutor Robert Beaver was Talmadge.

“We’re not going to do this today. We’re going to slow it down,” Kittson-MaQatish said. She added that she wanted Kersey to be present in court on Friday so he could understand what was occurring.

The complete terms of the negotiated settlement were unclear in court on Wednesday, and no plea petition was available in Oregon’s online court database on Wednesday afternoon. But Kittson-MaQatish had a sense of urgency because the agreed upon sentence, based on courtroom discussion, was 7.5 years in prison.

Two co-defendants, Carl Serpa, 39, and Michael Kulp, 31, both of Albany, each are charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Serpa is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Friday. A final resolution conference in Kulp’s case is set for Jan. 26.