Linn County man to do federal time for dealing drugs

Roger Lee Bishop, a 56-year-old Sweet Home resident, was sentenced to federal prison Thursday, July 21 for selling drugs and a firearm to an undercover agent at a Corvallis hotel in 2019.

Prior to his arrest in October 2019, Bishop had been under federal supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine in Linn County and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

On Oct. 24, 2019, he was charged by criminal complaint, which was followed by a Feb. 18, 2021, federal grand jury indictment in Eugene with the the same allegations. Bishop pleaded guilty on both accounts.

According to case documents, an undercover federal agent met Bishop and an accomplice at a hotel in Corvallis on Sept. 12, 2019, to purchase methamphetamine. Following a sale of approximately 4 ounces, Bishop also sold the agent a handgun for $150.

Police arrested Bishop and his accomplice on Oct. 30, 2019, at a traffic stop during a joint operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Philomath Police Department, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Sweet Home Police Department were integral in investigating the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program composed of stakeholders fighting to reduce violent crime, brought the case forward. The program partners with local prevention and re-entry programs to identify pervasive crime in the community.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. McLaren represented the United States. Bishop will serve 84 months in federal prison and five months of supervised release.