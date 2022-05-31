Linn County man accused of committing multiple sex crimes

The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a Linn County man for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes.

Officers arrested Lamar Lavonne Wilson, 32, Saturday, May 28 on suspicion of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and sexual penetration.

According to an indictment, Wilson allegedly committed the sex crimes on or between Feb. 1, 2018, and May 13, 2018. Court documents allege the crimes happened on multiple different days and involved the same victim.

Wilson was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

During the arraignment, Judge Brendan Kane appointed Rex White Jr. as Wilson's defense attorney and set bail at $150,000.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 21.

