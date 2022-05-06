Linn County dispatcher of year accused of stealing $20,000 from agency

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office employee named 2020's dispatcher of the year is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from the law enforcement agency over the course of three years.

Tara Ann Trudell, 34, is accused of seven counts of first-degree theft.

Court documents allege Trudell stole at least $11,000 from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office between Jan. 27, 2019, and March 13.

The actual total is nearly double that, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said.

“Earlier this year, it was brought to my attention that an employee may have taken a large amount of paid leave time over a three-year period and purposely did not submit the proper documentation to have it removed from her time banks,” Duncan said by email.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which found "the amount of time alleged to have been improperly taken is approximately 670 hours of leave time,” Duncan wrote.

That number of hours is equal, Duncan said, to about $20,195 of paid time off that was not deducted.

Trudell was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is ongoing, according to Duncan.

According to a March 12, 2021, Facebook post from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Trudell was the agency’s 2020 dispatch employee of the year.

“With her hard work and dedication, Tara brings the best of her to work every day," the post says. "The Sheriff's Office is lucky to have her and she gives her best to the citizens of Linn County!”

Trudell was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on April 13 on seven counts of first-degree theft, but she has another arraignment scheduled for May 23, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Portland-based attorney Daniel Thenell is representing Trudell. Prosecutor Douglas Prince is representing the state.

There is also an open case regarding Trudell with the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. According to that agency's website, the case was opened April 27 and is under review. The reason for the case is listed as “arrest/criminal disposition.”

In a motion filed with the court Thursday, May 5, the defense asked the court to authorize a pretrial subpoena for documents to be produced before trial by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

These requested documents include copies of time sheets, revisions to time sheets, relevant emails and other documentation involving alleged time sheet inaccuracies from 2013 to the present.

Trudell’s next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for May 23.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

