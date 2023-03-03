The Linn County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salem man on suspicion of running an illegal marijuana operation in Halsey.

Deputies arrested James Weatherly, 63, after serving a search warrant on a property in the 1300 block of West First Street in Halsey, an agency news release said.

Weatherly was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 1 on charges of unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item and three counts of unlawful possession of a marijuana item, according to court records.

In late 2022, deputies started to see suspicious activity at the Halsey location and conducted extra patrol in the area, LCSO said. During these patrols, deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the location and found 26 pounds of marijuana in the car. Deputies continued investigating the suspicious activity and ultimately determined the location was associated with illegal manufacturing of marijuana.

In February, the sheriff's office served a search warrant on the Halsey location as well as another address in the 1000 block of Nona Avenue in Salem, according to the news release. Between the two locations, law enforcement seized more than 500 marijuana plants, over 40 pounds of processed marijuana, more than 2,100 grams of marijuana extracts and other "evidence relating to illegal operation."

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 3.