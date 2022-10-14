Linn County deputies arrest two more following stabbing

Linn County Sheriff's deuties have arrested two more men in connection to an Oct. 11 stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Arrested were Carl William Serpa, 38, and Michael Allen Kulp, 30, both on suspicion of first-degree assault, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release.

Both men are homeless from Albany, according to the agency.

Court documents allege Serpa used a knife to assault the victim, a 36-year-old homeless man from Arizona. Kulp also allegedly used a dangerous weapon to hurt the victim. The two are scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies initially arrested John Wesley Kersey, 72, for allegedly hitting the victim with a car and then stabbing him.

Dispatch received reports at around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 of the stabbing on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. The incident reportedly took place at a campsite with other around, but no one helped the victim, according to LCSO.

The victim allegedly walked 250 feet before finding someone who would help. A truck operator found the victim and called in the stabbing.

Medics transported the victim by ambulance to Lebanon Hospital and later to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis by Life Flight. He suffered life-threatening injuries but was expected to survive.

Through investigation, deputies discovered Kersey and the victim had traveled to the Quartzville area with a group. Kersey was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone that was traveling in the area of milepost 20 on Quartzville Road during the late hours of Monday, Oct. 10 to early hours of Tuesday is asked to call Detective Scott Tennant at 541-967-3950.