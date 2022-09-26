Linn and Benton nurses disciplined by Oregon nursing board

Nurses from Linn and Benton counties were disciplined by the Oregon State Board of Nursing during the agency's September meeting.

According to the state board, Andrea Brown of Blodgett and Patricia Twombly of Harrisburg were both disciplined.

Brown practiced nursing without a current nursing license, according to Oregon State Board of Nursing, and the board fined her $1,750.

Disciplinary documents said Brown first got her license in February 2000. Her registered nursing license expired March 27, and Brown failed to renew her license in a timely manner. She reportedly practiced nursing without a license for 70 days, between March 27 and July 21.

In Linn County, the board placed Twombly's nursing license on a one-year probation after she reportedly violated a board order. According to disciplinary documents, in September 2020, Twombly agreed to a two-year probation saying she would abstain from using prescription drugs except for a legal prescription.

On three occasions in April and May 2021, Twombly tested positive for unprescribed controlled substances. During her one-year probation, Twombly must comply with multiple conditions including working under direct observation of another licensed healthcare professional.