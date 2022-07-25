Linn and Benton counties adjust to new 988 hotline

People experiencing a mental health crisis have a new number they can call: 988.

Designed to be an easy number to remember, the 24/7 hotline will connect callers — or texters — with crisis counselors and services.

“What 988 does is make it simple,” said Tanya Thompson, Linn County mental health program manager. “It's hard to remember certain numbers, certain acronyms for phone numbers, especially when you're in a stressful situation or crisis.”

988 is distinct from 911 and will offer a more streamlined approach to getting mental health services as opposed to going through public safety dispatch. Individuals can call or text 988 or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org.

The number went live Saturday, July 16 and is available through every landline, cellphone and voice-over internet device in the country. Current technology routes 988 callers by area code, as opposed to geolocation.

The number will not be available when a phone is locked or there are no prepaid minutes.

Callers can press 2 to receive support in Spanish.

History

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Federal Communications Commission recommended using 988 as the three-digit code for the national suicide prevention lifeline back in August 2019. In July 2020, the FCC adopted the new phone number and set July 16, 2022, as its start date.

In October 2020, Congress passed the 988 National Suicide Hotline Designation Act which called on states to create a statewide coordinated crisis services system and establish funding for the new number.

The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2417 in June 2021. The bill set aside funds for the state’s infrastructure for and implementation of 988.

“There's been quite an investment in behavioral health, specifically around crisis services and crisis mobile for implementing more of a robust crisis mobile response,” Thompson said. “These are kind of coming out in chunks, and as we're getting those investments, we're starting to apply them in building up our workforce.”

But building up the team will take time.

A work in progress

Adjusting to the new hotline is not going to happen overnight in Linn and Benton counties.

The goal for Linn County, Thompson said, is to have a two-person crisis mobile response team who can respond to mental health calls when a 988 crisis counselor deems it necessary. Ideally, there will be around four new staff members who can respond to these calls.

Currently, Linn County Mental Health has one person who responds to calls after hours at emergency rooms or the jail. Because 988 is a 24/7 hotline, the hope is a crisis mobile response team will also be available 24/7.

But staffing is key in ensuring 988 and its implementation are successful, Thompson said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Workforce is obviously a question mark right now, and we do need a workforce to support this,” Thompson said. “My hope is that the workforce will start to rebound, and we will have access to more and more qualified mental health professionals, but at this point, that's not the case right now.”

Police will still be involved

When police intervention is needed, crisis counselors will continue to work with law enforcement or a mobile crisis team to ensure the caller isn’t a danger to themselves or others.

“The intention of 988 is not necessarily to limit police response,” said Lt. Gabe Sapp, Corvallis Police Department public information officer. “We will still respond and intervene when needed.”

The goal of 988, Sapp said, is to have the crisis response team ready to respond to mental health-related calls when police intervention is not needed. In the past, people experiencing a mental health crisis may only think to call 911.

“A qualified mental health professional will be able to provide direct resources and likely have a better outcome,” Sapp said.

Thompson said a relationship between law enforcement and county mental health is still crucial when trying to get someone the help they need.

“We're trying to support law enforcement and continue that relationship,” she said. “I also hope that law enforcement will maybe not have to be involved with behavioral health crisis, so that they are able to do other things and support other people, and that that kind of relieves them of managing that part of their workload.”

Local agencies may experience some growing pains with the implementation of 988 and the need for mobile response teams. But most seem to agree it’s the best way to address the needs of the community.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Sapp said. “It’s a great concept and a good step towards saving lives.”