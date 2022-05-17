Lebanon woman also accused in toddler's death

A second person is facing manslaughter accusations regarding the September death of a toddler, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Kaitlyn Rose Hutchings, 23, of Lebanon was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter by neglect, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

However, she posted 10% of her $50,000 bail on Sunday, May 15 and was released from the Linn County Jail.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment on June 1 in Linn County Circuit Court.

Hutchings is accused of killing Jaelynn Hutchings, who was nearly 1 1/2 years old, on Sept. 23.

The indictment indicates that Jaelynn Hutchings and two other minors under the age of 10 were left unattended for such a period of time as it was likely to endanger their health or welfare.

Kaitlynn Hutchings permitted the three children to enter and remain in a place where unlawful activity involved controlled substances was maintained or conducted, the indictment states.

It's not exactly clear how Jaelynn died.

Court paperwork in the case does not clearly show the relationship between Kaitlyn Hutchings and Jaelynn Hutchings, nor the relationship between Kaitlynn Hutchings and John Hutchings, who was arraigned on identical charges in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday. Kaitlynn Hutchings’ case was not discussed during Monday’s brief hearing.

John Hutchings posted 10% of his $50,000 security after his court appearance on Monday. Court paperwork also was updated since Monday’s hearing to show that John Hutchings is a Sweet Home resident.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 6.

In December 2020, John Hutchings pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree child neglect in Linn County Circuit Court

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

