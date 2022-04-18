Lebanon woman accused of assaulting a man with weapon

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Lebanon woman for allegedly using a weapon to assault a man.

According to Linn County Jail booking information, officers arrested Cassandra Dee Scott, 30, on Sunday, April 17 on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of weapon, resisting arrest, giving false information to police officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 17 incident in which Scott allegedly assaulted a man using a dangerous weapon. The charging document filed with the court does not indicate what the weapon was.

Scott was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, April 18 on charges of second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of weapon.

In a note filed with Linn County Circuit Court, prosecutor Coleen Cerda asked the court to impose an enhanced sentence if Scott is found guilty. Cerda listed the following as reasons for the enhanced sentence:

Scott has been involved in similar offenses.

Scott was on probation for a similar offense at the time of the alleged assault.

Scott’s criminal history as well as history of supervision and incarceration allegedly show that rehabilitation efforts won’t be successful and incarceration is necessary to protect the public.

The alleged incident showed Scott’s willingness to commit more than one criminal offense.

