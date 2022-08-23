Lebanon Walmart evacuated following bomb threat

Employees and shoppers at the Lebanon Walmart evacuated the building Tuesday morning, Aug. 23 following a bomb threat, according to an alert posted at 11:18 a.m. to the Lebanon Fire District Facebook page

Lebanon fire and police personnel responded to the scene. Entrances to the property were blocked off, and the Fire District urged community members to avoid the area.

Authorities did not immediately say what the source of the "suspicious activity" was.

At the scene, Lebanon police Chief Frank Stevenson said someone called in a bomb threat, saying they were going to blow up the store. When an employee asked if the caller was serious, they reportedly said, "Yep" and hung up, according to Stevenson.

The threat did not appear to be credible, Stevenson said, and the caller didn't indicate where in the store the alleged bomb was or what kind explosive was involved.

"We have to treat every one as if it is (credible)," Stevenson said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Lebanon police Lt. Ryan Padua said officers swept the store for anything that looked like a bomb.

As of 12:20 p.m., there were still multiple Lebanon police cars and some Lebanon fire personnel at the scene. Police were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

Stevenson said police were waiting for a bomb-sniffing dog from Portland to arrive at the scene and confirm there is no threat. Even if it is a hoax, Stevenson said the agency will hold the caller accountable.

In a 12:48 p.m. Facebook update, LFD said police had cleared the scene and that Walmart would resume operations soon.