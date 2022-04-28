Lebanon police arrest two after wild car chase

The Lebanon Police Department arrested on Thursday, April 28 two people following a high-speed chase that saw the suspects' vehicle driving through driveways and yards, a foot chase and a hideaway.

Officers arrested Derek Bellamy, 34, and Shaylee Brogden-Sherer, 29, after a vehicle and on-foot chase past the city limits of Lebanon, according to a news release from LPD.

Bellamy is accused of attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and a U.S. Marshals warrant for escape. He was held at the Linn County Jail.

Brogden-Sherer was booked on alleged charges of attempt to elude police officer, two counts of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and warrants from Lebanon Municipal Court, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers booked her into the Lebanon Municipal Jail.

The car chase

Police received information that man with an outstanding U.S. Marshals Office felony warrant was driving a 1999 GMC Suburban within Lebanon city limits, according to the agency. It was not clear what the warrant was for.

At around 8:19 a.m., Lebanon officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation near Park Street and East Sherman Street. At this point, the car took off at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.

The driver fled south, past the city limits of Lebanon on South Main Road, where the sports utility vehicle reportedly left the roadway, traversing multiple driveways and yards. The vehicle continued to head east through a field and onto Baker Street, according to police.

Eventually, the vehicle traveled east and stopped at a dead-end driveway.

On-foot pursuit

Both suspects fled the vehicle on foot, the news release says. Officers took Bellamy into custody after a short foot pursuit while Brogden-Sherer ran east and allegedly broke into two separate homes on Hillview Drive, according to police.

Officers located her hiding in a bedroom of one of the residences, according to the news release, and was arrested after allegedly fighting with police.

The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police assisted with the incident.

The investigation is active, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Christenson at 541-258-4324

