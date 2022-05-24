Lebanon police arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly strangling and attempting to kill someone.

Lebanon police arrested Shawn James Leone, 21, on Monday, May 23. His hometown was not immediately available.

Court documents allege Leone intentionally tried to kill the victim on Monday in Linn County.

Leone was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, May 24 in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of strangulation and second-degree attempted murder.

During the hearing, prosecutor Ryan Lucke said Leone had allegedly threatened the victim in the past.

Judge Keith Stein appointed Arnold Poole as Leone’s defense attorney and set the defendant's security at $100,000. The next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for June 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0