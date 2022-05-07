Lebanon police arrest man after car chase

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a man with multiple warrants after a car chase past the Lebanon city limits Friday, May 6.

Officers arrested Christopher Hurt, 33, on suspicion of two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, according to a news release from LPD. The agency also arrested Hurt on Lebanon Municipal Court, Albany Municipal Court, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Parole Board warrants.

According to the news release, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of an orange, four-door 2003 Infiniti for multiple traffic violations.

The vehicle reportedly fled west on Oak Street and drove out of the city limits onto Denny School Road where the driver, later identified as Hurt, drove east on Highway 34 and back into Lebanon. Next, Hurt allegedly traveled north on Hansard Avenue. After finding the roadway blocked by a train, Hurt reportedly left the roadway and drove eastbound on the railroad tracks towards north Fifth Street.

Hurt then fled the car on foot, according to LPD, and an officer found him in the front yard of a residence on west Mary Street.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD Officer Steve Fountain at 541-258-4344.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0