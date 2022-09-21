Lebanon mom accused of assaulting her 4-month-old child

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Lebanon woman for allegedly assaulting her 4-month-old child.

Officers arrested Miranda Oeder, 21, Wednesday, Sept. 21 after she reportedly admitted to hurting her child, according to an agency news release.

At around 4:30 a.m., officers received a report of a child at the Lebanon Community Hospital with a serious physical injury. The details of the injury were not immediately available.

Oeder and other family members transported the child to the hospital, and gave a reportedly "suspicious in nature" explanation for the child's injury, according to the news release.

Lebanon police detectives responded and investigated. They discovered the injury allegedly occurred while the child was in the care of Oeder. The child was transported to Doernbecher Children's Hospital for further care, the news release said.

Oeder allegedly admitted to detectives that she caused the serious physical injury to her child. Policed arrested Oeder and took her to Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326 or Detective Sgt. Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342.